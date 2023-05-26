Lawyers at Stoel Rives, K&L Gates, McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren and Corr Cronin on Friday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines and the Port of Seattle to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of local residents who were allegedly exposed to pollutants and particulate matter from planes at Sea-Tac Airport. The case is 2:23-cv-00795, Codoni et al. v. Port of Seattle et al.
Transportation & Logistics
May 26, 2023, 5:53 PM