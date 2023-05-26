Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoel Rives, K&L Gates, McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren and Corr Cronin on Friday removed a toxic tort lawsuit against Alaska Air Group, Delta Air Lines and the Port of Seattle to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of local residents who were allegedly exposed to pollutants and particulate matter from planes at Sea-Tac Airport. The case is 2:23-cv-00795, Codoni et al. v. Port of Seattle et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 5:53 PM

Cindy Codoni

Michelle Geer

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Cornerstone Law Group PLLC

Alaska Air Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Port of Seattle

Corr Cronin LLP

Mcnaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren PLLC

Port Of Seattle

K&l Gates Llp (wa)

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel