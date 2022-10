New Suit - Consumer

Daimler Trucks was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was brought by the Lemon Law Group Partners on behalf of the owner of a 2022 Western Star 4900FA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02790, Coder Transportation v. Daimler Trucks North America LLC.