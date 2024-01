News From Law.com

Unions are making substantial inroads in the health care industry, capitalizing on frustration among workers that they are overworked and aren't getting a sufficient voice in improving patient care. Just this week, more than 1,000 health care workers at the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center scored a victory, joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Health Care

January 05, 2024, 7:26 AM

