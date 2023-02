Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Nationwide Insurance Company of America to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which relates to sewage damage claims, was filed by Baxter Law Firm on behalf of Victoria Codd. The case is 1:23-cv-00502, Codd v. Nationwide Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

February 04, 2023, 12:03 PM