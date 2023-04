Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz on behalf of Ashley Cockhill and Robert Cockhill. The case is 3:23-cv-00266, Cockhill et al v. Cole et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Cockhill

Robert Cockhill

Plaintiffs

Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz, Plc - Memphis

defendants

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Billy Cole, II

defendant counsels

Brunini Grantham Grower

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision