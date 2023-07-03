Who Got The Work

Matthew R. Simpson and JonVieve Hill of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Bio-Lab Inc., doing business as Kik Consumer Products, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hill, Kertscher & Wharton on behalf of a female contract employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about her sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:23-cv-02229, Cochran v. Bio-Lab, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Britney Cochran

Plaintiffs

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP

defendants

Bio-Lab, Inc.

Prime Industrial Recruiters Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination