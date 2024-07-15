Who Got The Work

Mathew Parker of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Ignite Logistics LLC in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, filed May 30 in Ohio Southern District Court by Brian G. Miller Co. on behalf of delivery drivers, arises from an alleged failure to pay all wages owed and provide required meal and rest breaks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice, is 3:24-cv-00161, Cochran et al v. Ignite Logistics LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 15, 2024, 10:34 AM

