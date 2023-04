Removed To Federal Court

In-house counsel at Tesla on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Liberation Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming wage-and-hour violations, disability bias and retaliation. The case is 5:23-cv-01726, Coca v. Tesla, Inc.

Auxiliadora Coca

Tesla, Inc.

Tesla, Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination