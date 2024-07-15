Who Got The Work

Maximilian Sladek De La Cal, Michelle Doolin, Megan Donohue, Vivienne Pismarov and Darina Shtrakhman of Cooley have entered appearances for VNGR Beverage LLC d/b/a Poppi regarding their Poppi Prebiotic Sodas in a pending consumer fraud class action. The lawsuit, filed May 29 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher and Gucovschi Rozenshteyn, accuses the defendant of misrepresenting their Poppi soda products as having prebiotic gut health benefits when they do not. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. is 3:24-cv-03229, Cobbs v. Vngr Beverage LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 15, 2024, 10:10 AM

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct