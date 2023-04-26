Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reifers Holmes & Peters on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Union Fire Insurance, an AIG company, and LM General Insurance to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Holloran Schwartz & Gaertner on behalf of Zachary Cobb. LM General is represented by the Law Offices of Julie Bhattacharya Peak. The case is 4:23-cv-00543, Cobb v. LM General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 6:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Cobb

defendants

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

LM General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Reifers Holmes Llc - St Louis

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision