LeeAnn Jones and Jennifer Lee Clark of Taylor English Duma have stepped in to represent Young Men's Christian Association of Georgia's Piedmont Inc. in a pending child sex abuse lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 30 in Georgia Northern District Court by Deitch & Rogers; Cathey & Strain; and Bondurant Mixson & Elmore. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 2:23-cv-00130, Cobb v. Green et al.

August 14, 2023, 12:08 PM

Wayne Cobb

Cathey & Strain

Cathey & Strain LLC

Bondurant Mixon Elmore

Deitch & Rogers, LLC

Bondurant Mixson & Elmore, LP

Deitch & Rogers

Jeremy "Bob" Green

Young Men's Christian Association of Georgia's Piedmont, Inc.

Ney Rhein, LLC

Taylor English Duma

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims