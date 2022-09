New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in New York Northern District Court against Ellab Inc. The suit pursues claims on behalf of a Black employee who alleges that she was unlawfully terminated in retaliation for submitting a discrimination complaint. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01002, Cobb v. Ellab Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 24, 2022, 5:02 PM