Litigators and judges are applauding the efficiency with which backlogged cases are being resolved in Cobb County. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, case dispositions surpassed case filings in Cobb County State Court. As jurists attribute the progress to the implementation of federal funding for additional court staff and space, litigators credit the tenacity of judges who've held firm on setting and maintaining trial dates.

Georgia

December 26, 2023, 8:07 AM

