Cobb Countys Cold Case Unit Solves the 1972 Homicide of a 9-...

The over-50-year mystery of who killed a young Georgia girl has been solved, authorities said. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr., at a news conference Monday, confirmed the killer of 9-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall — whose body was found Jan. 29, 1972 — was William B. Rose, 24, of Mableton. Detectives said the then-third grader was walking home Jan 13, 1972, from a laundromat, about a half-block away, when she was abducted, raped and strangled to death.

September 20, 2023, 7:00 AM

