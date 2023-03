News From Law.com

The legal fight against opioid abuse may soon have a new class of plaintiff contenders after a major grocery chain named in a local government's opioid suit responded with a complaint of its own. It's been several years since Cobb County, Georgia, declared Publix Super Markets Inc.'s pharmacies "a 'public nuisance' for filling prescriptions for opioid medications" in 2019. Now Publix is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief from the county.

March 01, 2023, 12:23 PM