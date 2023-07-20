New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was brought by Stueve Siegel Hanson and Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski and Wall on behalf of patients claiming that their personal information was published on an online forum by an unauthorized party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00723, Coats v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

July 20, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Michon Coats

Plaintiffs

Abby E. McClellan

Brandi S. Spates

J. Austin Moore

Barrett J. Vahle

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall, PLLC

Stueve Siegel Hanson

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract