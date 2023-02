Who Got The Work

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck partner Paul W. Daugherity has entered an appearance for Catapult Health PA in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Jan. 4 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bruckner Burch PLLC; Josephson Dunlap; and Werman Salas P.C. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras, is 1:23-cv-00044, Coats v. Catapult Health PA.

Health Care

February 18, 2023, 10:59 AM