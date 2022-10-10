New Suit - Contract

Spencer Fane filed a lawsuit Monday in Kansas District Court against RPR Financial and accountant George D. Reichert. The suit arises from underlying litigation which found that plaintiff Dr. Scott Coates had violated an employment agreement, and related expert witness testimony provided by Reichert despite his having prepared taxes for Coates in the past. Coates accuses Reichert of violating confidentiality and providing testimony amid a conflict of interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02411, Coates v. RPR Financial, PA et al.

October 10, 2022, 7:26 PM