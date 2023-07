New Suit - Consumer

General Motors was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was brought by the Duck Law Firm on behalf of the owner of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00888, Coates v. General Motors, LLC.

July 28, 2023, 5:04 PM

Glynis Consuella Coates

Duck Law Firm, LLC

General Motors, LLC

