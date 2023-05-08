Westchester Fire Insurance, a Chubb company and other defendants have tapped attorney Christine M. Renella of Zelle LLP to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims arising from leaking pipes, was filed March 24 in Florida Southern District Court by Saxe Doernberger & Vita and Boyle Leonard Anderson on behalf of Coastal/Tishman and ZM MWC Owner LLC and Coastal/Tishman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, is 1:23-cv-21187, Coastal/Tishman et al v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Company et al.
Insurance
May 08, 2023, 9:27 AM