Who Got The Work

Westchester Fire Insurance, a Chubb company and other defendants have tapped attorney Christine M. Renella of Zelle LLP to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims arising from leaking pipes, was filed March 24 in Florida Southern District Court by Saxe Doernberger & Vita and Boyle Leonard Anderson on behalf of Coastal/Tishman and ZM MWC Owner LLC and Coastal/Tishman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, is 1:23-cv-21187, Coastal/Tishman et al v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Company et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 9:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Coastal/Tishman

Coastal/Tishman, A Joint Venture

Zm Mwc Owner, LLC

Plaintiffs

Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.

Boyle , Leonard, P.A.

Saxe Doernberger And Vita P.C.

defendants

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

Everest Indemnity Insurance Company

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

defendant counsels

Zelle LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute