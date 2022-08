Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Offshore Service Vessels to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by Rosenwood, Rose & Litwak on behalf of Coastal Seal Services. The case is 5:22-cv-00117, Coastal Seal Services, LLC v. Offshore Service Vessels, LLC f/k/a Edison Chouest Offshore, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 30, 2022, 2:49 PM