Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Mahoney on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Paul Harry Fuge and Naturally Durable Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Brodigan & Gardiner on behalf of Coastal Marine Construction, accuses the defendants of failing to deliver contracted goods. The case is 1:22-cv-11610, Coastal Marine Construction, LLC v. Naturally Durable, Inc. et al.

Massachusetts

September 23, 2022, 12:20 PM