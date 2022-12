Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Miller Shah on behalf of Coast Surgery Center, accuses the defendant of underpaying out-of-network providers and seeks nearly $1 million in unpaid reimbursements. The case is 8:22-cv-02200, Coast Surgery Center v. United Healthcare Insurance Co. et al.