Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cigna and Connecticut General Life Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Miller Shah LLP on behalf of Coast Surgery Center, which accuses Cigna of intentionally underpaying reimbursements for out-of-network services provided to patients. The case is 2:22-cv-08413, Coast Surgery Center v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company, a Connecticut corporation et al.