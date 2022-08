Who Got The Work

Kerry K. Jardine and A. Victor Rawl Jr. of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to defend Aventus LLC, Babe Cover LLC and Josh Royal in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 24 in South Carolina District Court by Moore & Van Allen on behalf of Coanhe Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 2:22-cv-01639, Coanhe, Ltd v. Royal et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 11:41 AM