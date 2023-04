Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and Emerald Coast RV Center to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Cremeens Law Group on behalf of the purchaser of a 2022 Thor Chateau 31W. The case is 8:23-cv-00769, Coan v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 08, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Kassandra Coan

defendants

Thor Motor Coach, Inc.

Emerald Coast RV Center, LLC

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract