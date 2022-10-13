Who Got The Work

Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan have entered appearances for the New York City Board of Elections in a pending voting rights lawsuit. The suit, which alleges that New York City altered who may vote in city elections by allowing the registration of noncitizens, was filed Aug. 29 in New York Eastern District Court by Public Interest Legal Foundation, Election Law Center, and Hempstead Township on behalf of four Black New York City registered voters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:22-cv-05123, Coachman et al. v. The City of New York et al.

Government

October 13, 2022, 10:45 AM