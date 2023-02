News From Law.com

A former Kline & Specter attorney was so disruptive and uncivil during witness depositions that the plaintiffs in a case involving a dead infant should be barred from presenting several experts' testimony and made to pay for litigation costs, a team of lawyers from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Campbell Conroy & O'Neil have said in a sanctions motion.

Pennsylvania

February 03, 2023, 9:10 AM