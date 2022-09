News From Law.com

Judges who coach kids' sports teams can usually leave it all on the field and not be forced to forfeit their gavels in cases involving attorneys who are parents of one of their athletes, an ethics committee said Friday. The Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions warned in a formal opinion, however, that judges who coach should disclose on the record "reasonably relevant" information about why they did not step away from such a case.

California

September 02, 2022, 4:22 PM