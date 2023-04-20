Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Robin Nunn has entered an appearance for Kelsye Adams and Justin Johnson, the organizers of Washington D.C.-based music festival 'Moechella,' in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 1 in District of Columbia District Court by Tucker Ellis on behalf of Coachella Music Festival and Goldenvoice LLC, accuses the defendants of hosting music festivals and selling apparel using the mark 'Moechella' in a similar style to the plaintiffs' 'Coachella' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, is 1:23-cv-00288, Coachella Music Festival, LLC v. Johnson et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 20, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Coachella Music Festival, LLC

Goldenvoice, LLC

Tucker Ellis

defendants

Justin Johnson

Kelsye Adams

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims