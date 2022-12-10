Who Got The Work

Joseph S. Leventhal of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for Coachill-Inn LLC, Coachillin Brewhouse LLC and other operators of a cannabis-focused entertainment complex in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 26 in California Central District Court by Tucker Ellis on behalf of Coachella Music Festival LLC and festival co-producer Goldenvoice LLC, contends that the unauthorized use of the 'Coachillin' marks falsely suggests an affiliation with the plaintiffs' music festival. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 5:22-cv-01882, Coachella Music Festival, LLC et al v. Coachillin Holdings, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 10, 2022, 10:51 AM