New Suit - Trademark

Tucker Ellis filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Coachella Music Festival LLC and festival co-producer Goldenvoice LLC. The complaint names Coachill-Inn LLC, Coachillin Brands LLC and other companies under the Coachillin name. The suit claims the Coachillin mark is associated with the Coachella music festival by the public. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01882, Coachella Music Festival, LLC et al v. Coachillin Holdings, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 26, 2022, 6:36 PM