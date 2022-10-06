New Suit - Trademark

Tucker Ellis filed a trademark and service mark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of music and art festival owner and producer Coachella Music Festival LLC and Goldenvoice LLC. The suit accuses Afrochella Ltd. and other defendants of promoting multi-day music and art events in the United States and Ghana under the 'Afrochella' mark, which the plaintiffs allege is confusingly similar to the 'Cochella' mark. The suit also pursues cybersquatting claims for Afrochella Ltd.'s use of the afrochella.com domain name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07275, Coachella Music Festival, LLC et al v. Afrochella Limited et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 06, 2022, 7:56 AM