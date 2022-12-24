Who Got The Work

Roy W. Breitenbach of Harris Beach has entered an appearance for Brookdale Senior Living and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The action was filed Nov. 9 in New York Northern District Court by Eisenberg & Baum on behalf of CNY Fair Housing Inc. The suit accuses Brookdale of discriminating against current and prospective deaf residents by failing to provide ASL interpreters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J Mcavoy, is 5:22-cv-01172, CNY Fair Housing, Inc. v. Brookdale East Side et al.

December 24, 2022, 11:24 AM