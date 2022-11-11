New Suit

Brookdale Senior Living, an operator of senior living and retirement communities, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The lawsuit, brought by Eisenberg & Baum on behalf of CNY Fair Housing Inc., accuses Brookdale of discriminating against current and prospective deaf residents by failing and/or refusing to provide qualified ASL interpreters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01172, Cny Fair Housing, Inc. v. Brookdale East Side et al.

Health Care

November 11, 2022, 5:41 AM