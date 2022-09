News From Law.com

Award-winning CNN anchor Don Lemon said organizations that want to improve diversity, equity and inclusion must look around their offices. "If everyone looks like you, you're not doing it right," he said Lemon, who soon will wrap up "Don Lemon Tonight" on CNN to cohost a new morning show on the network, was the keynote speaker Tuesday on the second and final day of ALM Global's General Counsel Conference East in New York City.

Legal Services

September 21, 2022, 12:00 PM