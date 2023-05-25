New Suit - Trade Secrets

Hogan Lovells filed a trade secret lawsuit against Equitable Advisors, a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings, and William Vitron in Pennsylvania Western District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed on behalf of CNB Financial Corp., which claims that its former vice president, William Vitron, utilized internal documents to contact around 1300 of its clients and successfully persuade some of them to transfer business over to Equitable Advisors. The plaintiff claims over $29 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00157, Cnb Financial Corporation v. Vitron et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Cnb Financial Corporation

Plaintiffs

Hogan Lovells

defendants

Equitable Advisors, LLC

William Vitron

nature of claim: 880/