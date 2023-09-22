Who Got The Work

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie partner Aaron D. Johnson has entered an appearance for Apex Brands Inc. and Apex Tool Group LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 24 in New York Southern District Court by Haug Partners on behalf of woodworking cutting tools producer CMT USA Inc. and CMT Utensili SpA, pursues claims against the defendant for producing woodworking saw blades with an orange color that is confusingly similar to CMT’s orange color marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-07507, Cmt USA, Inc. et al v. Apex Tool Group LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 22, 2023, 8:20 AM

