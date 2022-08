New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of CMMI Institute LLC and Information Systems Audit and Control Association Inc. The complaint targets Acme Process Group and Leigh Riley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01214, CMMI Institute LLC et al. v. Acme Process Group LLC et al.

Business Services

August 25, 2022, 11:00 AM