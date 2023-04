Who Got The Work

Snell & Wilmer Jason T. Yu has entered an appearance for Color Marble Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Feb. 27 in California Central District Court by Yang Law Offices on behalf of CMI Project Group Inc., which claims ownership of the mark 'CMI Color Marble Inc.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 2:23-cv-01456, CMI Project Group Inc. v. Color Marble Inc.

California

April 15, 2023, 12:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Cmi Project Group Inc.

Plaintiffs

Yang Law Offices

defendants

Color Marble Inc.

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims