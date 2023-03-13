New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of CMG Mortgage Inc. against former regional sales managers, Amit Kaim and Jenny Kim. The court action contends that the defendants misappropriated confidential information from CMG in service of a competitor in violation of their employment agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01101, CMG Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a CMG Financial v. Kaim et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 5:46 PM