New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of CMB North Carolina Infrastructure Investment Group 50 LP. The suit pursues fraudulent inducement claims against Bank OZK for allegedly failing to provide CMB with an updated schedule of minimum sale prices in connection with the sale of a high-end golf club resort community located in western North Carolina. According to the suit, CMB was a 'junior' lender in the loan transaction involving the premises, and the sale prices were material to CMB as it would allow the company to exercise its rights of first refusal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02003, CMB North Carolina Infrastructure Investment Group 50 LP v. Bank Ozk.

Real Estate

September 09, 2022, 6:43 AM