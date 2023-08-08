New Suit - Contract

Comedian Rickey Smiley, Levity Entertainment Group and APA were sued by CMA Live Events for breach of contract on Aug. 8 in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Powell & Rose Law Firm, accuses the defendants of unlawfully cancelling an agreement for Smiley to perform at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00736, CMA Live Events v. APA et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 08, 2023, 7:55 PM

