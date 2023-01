New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of CM Vantage Specialty Insurance as subrogee of Equustock OpCo. The complaint targets Firetek Sprinkler Systems for allegedly causing fire damage by failing to turn on a sprinkler system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00067, CM Vantage Specialty Insurance Company v. Firetek Sprinkler Systems, LLC.

Property & Casualty

January 20, 2023, 12:17 PM