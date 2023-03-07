New Suit - Privacy Class Action

BetterHelp, which provides online mental health therapy, was hit with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of patients whose personal health information was allegedly shared with Facebook, Snapchat and other companies through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01033, C.M. v. BetterHelp Inc.

Health Care

March 07, 2023, 7:33 PM