New Suit - Product Liability

Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over an allegedly defective product. The court case, pertaining to a 2011 Honda Fit, was brought by the Schiffman Firm on behalf of anonymous plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00119, C.M. v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Automotive

June 08, 2023, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

C.M.

Plaintiffs

Schiffman Firm, LLC

defendants

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product