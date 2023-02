Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Alkagen, a producer of products for car manufacturers, to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Van Kampen Law on behalf of a former member of senior staff who claims he was terminated after requesting to work from home amid the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The case is 1:23-cv-00177, Clyne v. Lydall Thermal/Acoustical, Inc.

Automotive

February 24, 2023, 3:14 PM