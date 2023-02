News From Law.com International

Clyde & Co is to open an associated office in Cairo, Egypt that will operate under the name of Barakat, Maher & Partners Advocates & Legal Consultants, in line with the local regulations. The new associated office will be headed by managing partner Mohamed Barakat, who joined Clyde & Co in December 2022.

February 08, 2023, 4:10 AM