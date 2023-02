News From Law.com

Clyde & Co is opening shop in Boston, the global firm announced Thursday, building up its Northeast presence by combining with a 14-lawyer insurance and civil litigation boutique. The firm, which ranked No. 71 in the most recent Global 200, has merged with Hermes, Netburn, O'Connor, & Spearing, firm leaders said in a statement, becoming at least the fourth firm in the last 24 hours to announce a boutique acquisition in a major market.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 8:00 AM