Clyde & Co has hired a financial lines insurance specialist as a partner in the Middle East. Based in Dubai, Olivia Darlington joins the firm's global insurance practice having gained expertise in contentious insurance matters. She advises on the defence of high-value claims against professional services firms, financial institutions and directors and officers, and on complex coverage matters.

April 19, 2023, 6:29 AM

